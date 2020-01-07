BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) captured a vehicle inside the city of Sirte this week that allegedly belonged to the Syrian militants that deployed to the North African nation.

In a video released this week, the Libyan National Army claims they captured a vehicle from militants that fought against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in Idlib and now fighting inside Libya.

Last month, Bloomberg News released an article about the Turkish military’s recruitment of Syrian militants to fight in Libya.

Since the article surfaced, at least two videos have been released showing the Syrian militants from the Syrian National Army (SNA) inside Libya.

The Libyan National Army announced the capture of Sirte on Monday after launching a surprise offensive against the Government of National Accord (GNA) forces.

Advertisements