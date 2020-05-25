BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) announced that its forces arrested the Syrian national, Muhammad al-Ruwaidani, while he was taking part in the fighting at the Tripoli axis.
According to the LNA’s spokesperson, Ahmad Al-Mismari, Ruwaidani was “one of the most dangerous ISIS operatives in Syria” before he went to Libya to fight for the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) forces.
“The Libyan Arab Armed Forces units at the Tripoli axes arrested the Syrian ISIS member, Muhammad al-Ruwaidani, known as “Abu Bakr al-Ruwaidani”, one of the most dangerous ISIS operatives in Syria,” Mismari said in his statement.
He said that Ruwaidani had moved to Libya “under the auspices of the Turkish intelligence service as Emir of the Legion of the Levant,” stressing that he was fighting with the forces of the Government of National Accord in the ranks of the forces “led by Turkish officers.”
He added: “This is yet another evidence of the relationship between Erdogan, ISIS, and the extremist organizations in general.”
No further information was released about Ruwaidani.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.