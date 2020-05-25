BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) announced that its forces arrested the Syrian national, Muhammad al-Ruwaidani, while he was taking part in the fighting at the Tripoli axis.

According to the LNA’s spokesperson, Ahmad Al-Mismari, Ruwaidani was “one of the most dangerous ISIS operatives in Syria” before he went to Libya to fight for the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) forces.

“The Libyan Arab Armed Forces units at the Tripoli axes arrested the Syrian ISIS member, Muhammad al-Ruwaidani, known as “Abu Bakr al-Ruwaidani”, one of the most dangerous ISIS operatives in Syria,” Mismari said in his statement.

He said that Ruwaidani had moved to Libya “under the auspices of the Turkish intelligence service as Emir of the Legion of the Levant,” stressing that he was fighting with the forces of the Government of National Accord in the ranks of the forces “led by Turkish officers.”

He added: “This is yet another evidence of the relationship between Erdogan, ISIS, and the extremist organizations in general.”

No further information was released about Ruwaidani.

