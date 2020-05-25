BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) announced the arrest of a Syrian national, Mohammad al-Ruwaidani, who was said to be “one of the most dangerous ISIS operatives from Syria.”
According to the LNA’s spokesperson, Ahmad Al-Mismari, the Libyan Army captured Al-Ruwaidani while they were clashing with the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces at the Tripoli front.
Al-Mismari said that Al-Ruwaidani was fighting in Libya “under the auspices of the Turkish intelligence as Emir of the Legion of the Levant,” noting that he was fighting in the ranks of the Government of National Accord, which they said is “led by Turkish officers.”
A video showing the ISIS operative was released by the Libyan National Army’s media channel; it shows the moment that their forces apprehended him.
It is not clear when Al-Ruwaidani went to Libya, but given the recent arrival of a large number of Turkish-backed militants, it is likely that he joined a Free Syrian Army (FSA) faction before going to the North African nation.
