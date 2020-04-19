BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, announced on Saturday their their forces captured several Syrian mercenaries at the Al-Tuweishah axis.

According to the official spokesperson for the LNA, Ahmad Al-Mismari, the Libyan Army captured several Syrian mercenaries, along with an infamous human smuggler, after a fierce battle with the Government of National Accord (GNA) forces.

Mismari said the human smuggler was identified as Saleh Al-Dabbashi; he is the brother of another infamous smuggler known as “Al-Amo”.

Al-Mismari said in a press briefing that Saleh Al-Dabbashi was captured along with a number of Syrian and wanted Libyan mercenaries supported by Turkey, including his cousin, Ahmed, who belongs to the militias,

Al-Dabbashi was wounded inside a Turkish-supplied vehicle at the Al-Tuweishah axis, Libya 24 reported.

Al-Mismari added that Saleh Al-Dabbashi was the first official of the Sabratha Center, which witnessed the most heinous crimes against humanity against migrants from selling paper, slavery and smuggling throughout the period between 2012 and 2017.

