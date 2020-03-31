BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) continued their large-scale assault across the Tripoli axis this week, seizing several sites from the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces and their allied Syrian mercenaries.

According to Brigadier-General Khaled Al Mahjoub, the LNA captured a number of sites in southern Tripoli and the greater capital area, including the plateau project after a fierce battle with the GNA.

Al Mahjoub said that the plateau project is considered one of the important neighborhoods near the heart of the capital and that controlling it facilitates the process of entering the capital.

While a military source confirmed the continuation of LNA operations along a number of axes in the western region, including the Tunisian border.

Furthermore, the GNA and their Syrian allies have had a rough five days, as their forces have suffered heavy losses at the hands of the LNA troops.

The Libyan Army announced on Monday evening that their forces shot down a Turkish aircraft that was attempting to attack their positions after leaving the Mitiga Airbase in the greater Tripoli area.

