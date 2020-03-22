BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army spokesperson, Major-General Ahmed Al-Mismari, called on Turkey to communicate with them about picking up their dead from the North African nation.
According to Mismari, the LNA is prepared to give Turkey an armored vehicle with the corpses of inside of them.
“The Turkish forces tried to attack our forces, and the men of your armed forces failed in the attack, and the result of the attack was the destruction of a Turkish armored ‘ACV-15’ that tried to violate the defensive lines of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces,” Mismari said in a statement posted on Facebook.
“We offered to return the enemy armored vehicles and the dead bodies inside, but the enemy refused to receive them on the pretext that they were Turkish armored and non-Libyan bodies,” the spokesman added.
He continued, “In this context, we ask the Turkish authorities to communicate with us, with a view to receiving the Turkish armored vehicle and the bodies inside.”
While Mismari did not specify who the fighters were in the Turkish armored vehicles, it is highly likely that they were Syrian mercenaries that are fighting on behalf of the Government of the National Accord (GNA).
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.