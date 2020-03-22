Members of the so-called Free Syrian Army near the town of Bizaah, northeast of the city of al-Bab, some 30 kilometres from the Syrian city of Aleppo, on February 4, 2017. (Photo by AFP)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army spokesperson, Major-General Ahmed Al-Mismari, called on Turkey to communicate with them about picking up their dead from the North African nation.

According to Mismari, the LNA is prepared to give Turkey an armored vehicle with the corpses of inside of them.

“The Turkish forces tried to attack our forces, and the men of your armed forces failed in the attack, and the result of the attack was the destruction of a Turkish armored ‘ACV-15’ that tried to violate the defensive lines of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces,” Mismari said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“We offered to return the enemy armored vehicles and the dead bodies inside, but the enemy refused to receive them on the pretext that they were Turkish armored and non-Libyan bodies,” the spokesman added.

He continued, “In this context, we ask the Turkish authorities to communicate with us, with a view to receiving the Turkish armored vehicle and the bodies inside.”

While Mismari did not specify who the fighters were in the Turkish armored vehicles, it is highly likely that they were Syrian mercenaries that are fighting on behalf of the Government of the National Accord (GNA).

 

Nestor Arapa
Erdogan por favor recoge tus canes muertos.

2020-03-23 03:43
bob valakian
Guest
bob valakian
I feel sorry for osmanlu…actually no.

2020-03-22 23:32