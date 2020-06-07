BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The Libyan National Army’s (LNA) air force bombed a large Turkish-backed military convoy that was traveling along northern Libya this past weekend.

According to reports, the Libyan Air Force bombed the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) troops along a highway in northern Libya, resulting in the destruction of several vehicles.

The video (below) shows an attack by the Libyan National Army, which was likely part of their airstrikes between the cities of Sirte and Misrata in northern Libya.

The Libyan National Army and Government of National Accord forces have been trading heavy strikes across northern Libya, as they both strive to gain the upper-hand in the war.

Advertisements