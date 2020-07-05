BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) sent a message to Turkey last night by bombing a large airbase that hosts some Turkish troops.

According to the Libyan National Army’s media wing, their forces bombed the Al-Watiyah Airbase in the western part of the country.

This attack reportedly knocked out a Turkish air defense system that was deployed to the Al-Watiyah Airbase after the Government of National Accord (GNA) forces seized the installation in May.

Furthermore, the Libyan National Army’s attack coincided with the arrival of the Turkish Minister of Defense, Hulusi Akar, to the North African nation.

The LNA, who is backed by Egypt, France and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), was likely sending a message to Ankara, as they have repeatedly warned Turkey about interfering in Libya’s affairs.

While Turkey has already sent troops to Libya, neighboring Egypt is watching the developments from close by, as they warned that the front-line city of Sirte is a red-line for them.

Advertisements