BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) sent a message to Turkey last night by bombing a large airbase that hosts some Turkish troops.
According to the Libyan National Army’s media wing, their forces bombed the Al-Watiyah Airbase in the western part of the country.
This attack reportedly knocked out a Turkish air defense system that was deployed to the Al-Watiyah Airbase after the Government of National Accord (GNA) forces seized the installation in May.
Furthermore, the Libyan National Army’s attack coincided with the arrival of the Turkish Minister of Defense, Hulusi Akar, to the North African nation.
The LNA, who is backed by Egypt, France and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), was likely sending a message to Ankara, as they have repeatedly warned Turkey about interfering in Libya’s affairs.
While Turkey has already sent troops to Libya, neighboring Egypt is watching the developments from close by, as they warned that the front-line city of Sirte is a red-line for them.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.