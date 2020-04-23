BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – The spokesman for the Libyan National Army (LNA), Ahmed Al-Mismari, announced that the LNA was able to arrest the terrorist, Mohammad Mohammad Sayyed, also known as Mohammad al-Sinbakhti.

According to Mismari, Al-Sayyed is a dangerous terrorist no less dangerous than Hisham Al-Ashmawi.

The Libyan army spokesman confirmed that the aforementioned had been arrested in the Ghout Al-Shmal in Tripoli.

The wanted terrorist is being transported to Benghazi and then likely to Egypt, where he is wanted for involvement in church bombings.

