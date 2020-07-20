BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – Activists on Twitter posted photos said to show the presence of Soviet-era anti-ship missiles in the arsenal of the the Libyan National Army’s (LNA) navy near the coast of Tobruk.

According to the reports, the LNA showcased a Soviet-made “P-15 Termit” anti-ship missile, which has a range of 80 km, close enough to target any vessel attacking their forces from the southern Mediterranean.

The emergence of these photos comes at a time when Turkey has positioned its navy off the coast of Libya, especially near the strategic city of Sirte, which is expected to be the next target for the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) forces.

القوات المسلحة العربية الليبية

تجربة ناجحه

لإطلاق صاروخ ستايكس المدمر للأهداف البحرية والمضاد للسفن من إحدى بطاريات الدفاع الساحلى من منظومات "تور " الخاصة بالدفاع الجوي الليبي pic.twitter.com/0nSDCMhgW8 — ليبيا وطني (@JDTkLYZayYGdbew) July 19, 2020

It is worth noting that this Soviet naval missile was produced in 1960 and was used in several military conflicts in the last century, including during the Indo-Pakistan war in 1971 and the October War in 1973, as well as during the Iraq-Iran war in the 1980s.

Meanwhile, the Director of Moral Guidance with Libyan National Army, Brigadier Khaled Al Mahjoub, monitored what he described as “Turkey’s failure to conduct the naval maneuver it was counting on after the recent changes”, stating in a television statement that the movements of the opponents near Sirte are ” to inflate military power. ”

Al-Mahjoub also saw that “the Turks in their operations room are studying the attack accurately, and they are afraid of its repercussions, as it is possible to enlarge the battle area and get out of the circle of Sirte and Al-Jafra.”

The moral guidance official added, “The advice that was given to Erdogan, that there be a sweeping and rapid attack on the basis that the Turkish desires should be achieved as soon as possible, but this will not be achieved because the Libyan army forces are stationed strongly in addition to the Arab support.”

On the other hand, press reports have said that Turkey sent missile launchers to Libya to support the GNA, noting that the Turkish launchers, which have a fire range of 40 kilometers, were deployed near the city of Sirte.

