BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, announced on Tuesday that its forces destroyed a Turkish armored vehicle in southern Tripoli.

According to Al-Arabiya TV, “the Libyan Army announced that its pilots destroyed a Turkish armored vehicle south of Tripoli.”

This announcement by the LNA comes just two days after the Tripoli-based President of the Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Al-Sarraj, said he would like to bring Turkish tanks and drones to the North African nation.

Al-Sarraj added: “We are interested in obtaining tanks and drones, what did you expect? Excuse me, do we not get Turkish tanks and drones so our government stands idly by, while we see the destruction of the capital Tripoli in front of our eyes and we see blood everywhere? You wanted us to stand idly by and see the capital of Libya occupied?”

Turkey and Libya signed two memorandums of understanding on November 27, relating to security and military cooperation and the definition of maritime jurisdiction.

