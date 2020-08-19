BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) announced on Tuesday, the reopening of the country’s ports and oil fields.

According to Al-Ain News, Al-Senussi Al-Zawy, head of the Supreme Council of the Zawiya Tribes, said that the decision includes only the first stage of the opening of oil and gas crude stocks in the fields.

He added that the Supreme Council of Libyan Tribes had previously handed over the General Command of the Libyan Army and the elected parliament a list of demands and conditions for opening the oil fields and authorized them to negotiate in the name of the tribes of Libya.

The Supreme Council of the Zawiya tribes took a decision, last January, to close all oil fields and ports to prevent their revenues from reaching ” terrorist and mercenary militias.”

The Council asked the international powers to create a special account for oil revenues in a neutral country, and to establish a monitoring mechanism whose task is to monitor the exchange and distribute its revenues fairly to all Libyans.