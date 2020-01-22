BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army announced today announced on Wednesday that their forces shot down a Turkish aircraft after it took off from the Mitiga Airbase near Tripoli.

“The Air Defense Forces of the General Command of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces shot down a Turkish aircraft after it took off from the Mitiga Air Force Base,” the LNA spokesman said in a statement on Facebook.

“It (the plane) was trying to raid the location of our military units in Tripoli,” they added.

The aircraft was likely an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which is what the Turkish military has supplied the Government of National Accord (GNA) forces with in Libya.

Last Sunday, Berlin hosted an international conference on Libya with the participation of leaders and representatives from the Russian Federation, the United States of America, Egypt, France, Britain, China, Germany, Turkey, Italy, the Emirates, Algeria and the Congo, alongside the United Nations and the European Union, The African Union, and the Arab League.

The participants issued a final statement calling for strengthening the armistice in the country, stopping attacks on oil installations, forming a unified Libyan military force, and banning the supply of arms to Libya.

The Berlin conference came days after a meeting in Moscow that dealt with the Libyan conflict with the participation of representatives of Russia and Turkey, in addition to the leader of the Libyan National Army, Field Marshal Khalifa Hafter, and the President of the Presidential Council of the Libyan Government of Concord, Fayez al-Sarraj

