BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – The spokesperson for the Libyan National Army (LNA), Ahmed al-Mismari, announced on Sunday that their forces had imposed a no-fly-zone over north-central Libya.

In a post published on Facebook, Mismari displayed a map that shows the area where the new no-fly-zone will be implemented.

Mismari pointed out that this region, which extends from eastern Sirte, to the town of Al-Hishah, is considered a no-fly-zone that only the Libyan National Air Force will be allowed to use.

The Libyan military spokesman identified the coordinates of the no-fly zone as follows:

1700 3140

1700 3048

1510 3048

1510 3148

It is noteworthy to mention that the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) offensive to capture Sirte has been paused, as the Libyan National Army was able to foil the former’s previous operation.

However, the GNA has since moved several units of reinforcements to this front for a new attack to capture Sirte from the Libyan National Army.

On Saturday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi announced that Sirte and Al-Jafra were a red line for his country and for national security.

Sisi indicated that should Sirte fall to the Turkish-backed forces, this could trigger Cairo to militarily intervene in Libya and drive back the Government of National Accord.

Advertisements