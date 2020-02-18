BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:15 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) allegedly struck a Turkish ship docked at the Port of Tripoli on Tuesday, causing a number of explosions that could be seen off the coast of the capital.
According to reports, the Libyan National Army targeted this alleged Turkish ship because it was transporting weapons to the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and its armed forces.
Photos from the alleged attack have been spread on social media; they show smoke billowing from the targeted ship off the coast of Tripoli.
Breaking: reports from #Libya that a Turkish ship docked at Tripoli port has been targeted pic.twitter.com/MsEZmZ8mmc
— The'Nimr'Tiger (@Souria4Syrians) February 18, 2020
Turkey has yet to respond to these latest allegations from the Libyan National Army; however, Ankara has previously warned the LNA that any attack on their personnel or assets in Libya will be met with force.
