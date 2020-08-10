BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) allegedly launched a series of airstrikes over the Government of National Accord (GNA) forces positions on Monday.

According to LNA activists and media, the army’s air force targeted a Turkish-supplied air defense platform, radar, and jamming tower at the Al-Sadada Castle and Bridge.

The LNA’s air force reportedly destroyed the air defense platform, radar, and jamming tower after hitting the area earlier this morning.

Libya 24 TV confirmed the airstrikes on Al-Sadada, pointing out that the LNA’s air force targeted the 14th Gate in this area that is located west of the strategic city of Sirte.

Some Libyan Army activists reported that the airstrikes targeted the recently installed Turkish air defenses in Al-Sadada, which is important because the Government of National Accord forces have amassed their troops in the area for a potential offensive in Sirte.

The Libyan National Army has not yet commented on the reports of airstrikes.