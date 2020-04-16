BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – The Libyan National Army spokesman, Ahmed Al-Mismari, said that his military is fighting an all-out war against the Turkish Army, with all its land, sea, air, and electronic strength.
Al-Mismari said in a press conference on Wednesday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan exploited the poverty of some Syrian youth and recruited them with funds to transport them to Libya, stressing that the Libyan National Army forces are fighting a war against the Turkish army with all its land, sea, air, and electronic strength.
“The Syrian mercenaries in Libya are undergoing great losses, and Turkish intelligence is ready to publish any fake news with the aim of distracting them from their heavy losses,” he continued.
Al-Mismari revealed that these militias, including members belonging to the Al-Qaeda, ISIS, and Ansar al-Sharia organizations, carried out the attack on Sabratha, where they kidnapped entire families and took them to the city of Zawiya by force of arms.
Al-Mismari stressed that “our armed forces are the army of the Libyan people” and that “our battle will not end until we eliminate ISIS and al-Qaeda terrorist organizations in our country.”
