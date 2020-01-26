BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) resumed their offensive along the northern coast on Sunday, as their troops attempt to close in on the key city of Misrata.

According to local reports, the Libyan National Army managed to capture several sites east of Misrata, putting them only 100km away from the coastal city.

The reports said the Libyan National Army captured several sites near Abu Qurayn after a fierce battle with the Misrata militias that are loyal to the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA).

The Libyan National Army is attempting to capture Misrata after they seized the key port city of Sirte, which was taken earlier this month in a quick operation against the Misrata militias.

Misrata was captured by the anti-government forces in the Spring of 2011 after an intense battle with the Libyan Army under the command of former President Muammar Qaddafi.

