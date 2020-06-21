BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – Libyan activists said that a Libyan Air Force military aircraft was forced on Sunday, to make an emergency landing near the border between Libya and Niger.

The activists said that a plane, an L-39, was subjected to technical failure while conducting reconnaissance missions inside the Libyan borders from the Brak military base, which forced it to make an emergency landing.

Local sources said that the 634 Infantry Battalion went to the plane’s landing site where the crew members were found in good health.

A video clip spread on social media shows the aircraft after it successfully landed:

