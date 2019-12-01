BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – The Hebrew-language newspaper Maariv interviewed the Benghazi-based Libyan Foreign Minister ‘Abdul-Hadi Al-Huweij on Sunday to discuss a number of topics, including his country’s future relationship with Israel.
Al-Huweij told the newspaper that Libya hopes to normalize relations with Israel, if the Palestinian issue is resolved.
Furthermore, Al-Huweij said that General Khalifa Haftar had confirmed to him in Paris that his country hopes to establish relations with Israel in the near future.
Al-Huwaij made it clear that his country is an Arab country and they are a member of the Arab League. He said Libya is committed to the U.N. resolutions regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and will continue to support the rights of the Palestinian people.
According to Al-Huwaij, his country supports regional peace and combating terrorism. However, he slammed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after accusing him of selling arms to the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord.
The Libyan Foreign Minister added that what concerns Turkey is oil, terrorism and the sale of weapons.
