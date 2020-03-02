BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Ministry of Information stated on Monday that the Libyan embassy in Damascus will resume its work, which stopped in 2012.
According to the Syrian Ministry of Information, the Libyan embassy will resume its diplomatic mission on Tuesday, which will also be attended by the Libyan government representatives from Tobruk.
This announcement comes just 24 hours after representatives of the Tobruk-based government made their first visit ever to the Syrian capital to meet with the Damascus administration.
The new ties between Syria and Libya come at a time when both governments face interference from the Turkish Armed Forces in their conflicts.
