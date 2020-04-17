BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – The month of March was not kind to the Turkish-supplied drones in the arsenal of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), as they lost dozens of these aircraft throughout the northern part of the country.

However, while this month witnessed some big advances by the GNA forces, their Turkish-supplied drones are suffering heavy losses once again.

A few hours ago, the Libyan National Army (LNA) announced the downing of another Turkish-supplied drone in the Beni Walid area, bringing the total aircraft lost to three in the last 24 hours.

The two drones shot down prior to the one in Beni Walid were destroyed by the Libyan National Army near the cities of Tripoli and Tarhuna.

Most of these drones are being shot down by the Libyan National Army’s Pantsir-S1 system, which has proven incredibly effective in repelling these heavy attacks by the GNA.

Despite the heavy losses, however, it does not appear that the GNA is done using these aircraft, as new reports from the LNA indicate that Turkey is still transporting these drones to their primary base at the Mitiga Airport in the Tripoli District.

