BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – The month of March was not kind to the Turkish-supplied drones in the arsenal of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), as they lost dozens of these aircraft throughout the northern part of the country.
However, while this month witnessed some big advances by the GNA forces, their Turkish-supplied drones are suffering heavy losses once again.
A few hours ago, the Libyan National Army (LNA) announced the downing of another Turkish-supplied drone in the Beni Walid area, bringing the total aircraft lost to three in the last 24 hours.
3 #TB2 downed by the libya army #LNA in less than 24 hours.
1 Tarhuna
2 BeniWalid.#Libya #HoR pic.twitter.com/HHI4jus3o2
— M.LNA (@LNA2019M) April 17, 2020
The two drones shot down prior to the one in Beni Walid were destroyed by the Libyan National Army near the cities of Tripoli and Tarhuna.
Most of these drones are being shot down by the Libyan National Army’s Pantsir-S1 system, which has proven incredibly effective in repelling these heavy attacks by the GNA.
Despite the heavy losses, however, it does not appear that the GNA is done using these aircraft, as new reports from the LNA indicate that Turkey is still transporting these drones to their primary base at the Mitiga Airport in the Tripoli District.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.