BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – On Sunday, the first flight took off from Libya’s Mitiga International Airport, after a four-month-long hiatus.

Libyan Airlines announced on Sunday that the first flight took off from Mitiga Airport, which is located the outskirts of Tripoli, bound for Istanbul International Airport.

On August 4, the Airports Authority of the Government of National Accord announced the suspension of all services to commercial airlines from the Misrata International Airport, and the resumption of commercial airline flights from Mitiga International Airport, starting on Sunday, August 9th.

This is an important move for the Government of National Accord, as they were previously forced to conduct international flights to Misrata, which is a considerable distance from the capital.

Previously, the Mitiga Airport was closed after the Libyan National Army (LNA) advanced on the capital city, Tripoli, and entered its first neighborhoods in the north.

However, a successful counter-offensive by the Government of National Accord in April resulted in the withdrawal of the LNA forces from the capital and a number of other areas in western Libya.