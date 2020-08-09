BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – On Sunday, the first flight took off from Libya’s Mitiga International Airport, after a four-month-long hiatus.
Libyan Airlines announced on Sunday that the first flight took off from Mitiga Airport, which is located the outskirts of Tripoli, bound for Istanbul International Airport.
On August 4, the Airports Authority of the Government of National Accord announced the suspension of all services to commercial airlines from the Misrata International Airport, and the resumption of commercial airline flights from Mitiga International Airport, starting on Sunday, August 9th.
This is an important move for the Government of National Accord, as they were previously forced to conduct international flights to Misrata, which is a considerable distance from the capital.
Previously, the Mitiga Airport was closed after the Libyan National Army (LNA) advanced on the capital city, Tripoli, and entered its first neighborhoods in the north.
However, a successful counter-offensive by the Government of National Accord in April resulted in the withdrawal of the LNA forces from the capital and a number of other areas in western Libya.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.