BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:10 P.M.) – The legendary singer and cultural icon, Fairuz, met with French President Emmanuel Macron this week at her house in Lebanon.

Macron, who is currently on a state visit to Lebanon, announced last week that he would be meeting with Fairuz during his visit to Lebanon on Monday, August 31.

الرابية ٣١ آب ٢٠٢٠

© Soazig de la Moissonniere / Présidence de la République pic.twitter.com/4TgGmKmrNY — Fayrouz (@FayrouzOfficial) September 1, 2020

The French President is expected to meet with former Lebanese Prime Minister, Saad Hariri, at Central House (Beit Al-Wasit) to discuss domestic matters.

Macron previously visited Lebanon after the Beirut Port explosion on August 4th.