BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Supreme Islamic Shiite Council in Lebanon condemned what was issued by the country’s religious authority against the Shiite Islamic community, and what it described as “sectarian incitement that stirs up strife and distorts the facts and slanders a sect.”

The council’s statement read: “The Supreme Islamic Shiite Council denounced what was issued by a large religious authority against the Shiite Muslim community, and for what the discourse descended into from sectarian incitement that stirs up strife and distorts the facts and slanders a sect that has provided its best youth and energies in the battle to liberate the homeland, the whole nation, and defeat the terrorists. The Zionist and the takfirist from his various villages and regions, sectarian and denominational, to make Lebanon a pride for the Arabs and the free people in the world..

However, those who have pledged to foreign countries and serve suspicious interests against the interests of the homeland and its people, persist in distorting the facts and misleading the Lebanese about the issue of forming a reform rescue government that preserves the unity of Lebanon in its charter and constitution and its stability and economy, and if we demand that the Shiite community retain the Ministry of Finance, out of our keenness on national partnership in the procedural authority, what is happening between the parliamentary blocs should apply between the political components in forming the government.”

The council affirmed that “the policy of exclusion, isolation and marginalization that Imam Sayyid Musa al-Sadr has long warned against does not build a nation nor produce a state, but rather contributes to striking our national fabric and destabilizing our national unity, at a time when we need to strengthen our cooperation and strengthen our unity, and we have been and are still demanding the abolition.

Political sectarianism and the adoption of citizenship as a criterion in political action within a just state that is based on equality in rights and duties, free from sectarian privileges, because we want a fair state governed by law and institutions that embraces all its people so that Lebanon is the final homeland for all its citizens.”

The Council expressed its regret for “imposing a corrupt political class, from which those who bet on crushing the resistance and extending the war against it have left their conditions, and we consider this group responsible for the economic collapse the country has reached, and it is trying once again to impose its conditions on forming the government, while it caused the collapse as a result of the quota policy, the passage of deals, the waste of public money and the violation of the constitution, and today it is trying to impose itself as the savior of the country.”

The council released this statement in response to the Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi’s criticism of the country’s Shitte leaders.