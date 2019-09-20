A woman was killed, her daughter severely wounded when dispute over inheritance raged with other family members in Aramoun village, Lebanon.

According to local sources, Ayoub al-Jawhari used a shotgun to blow up his sister’s head (her name is Sadiqah) when the two disagreed over who shall take a real estate left by their deceased father as an inheritance.

Having killed his sister, the extremely-infuriated Ayoub attacked his niece, shooting her in the legs.

The tragic incident was caught in camera.

Aramoun, is a village in Aley District in the Mount Lebanon Governorate of Lebanon lying to the east of khalde and 22 kilometres away from Beirut.

خلاف على أرث يودي بحياة أمراة في بلدة عرمون-الضيعة. اثر خلاف على ارث عقاري بين اشقاء من آل الجوهري، اقدم ايوب الجوهري على اطلاق النار من سلاح بومب أكشن على رأس شقيقته صادقة حميد الجوهري مما ادى الى مقتلها على الفور ثم توجه الى ابنتها واطلق عدة أعيرة نارية على قدميها.. pic.twitter.com/uV2aGxAbNa — وينيه الدولة (@weneldawle) September 19, 2019

