Lebanon

A woman was killed, her daughter severely wounded when dispute over inheritance raged with other family members in Aramoun village, Lebanon.

According to local sources, Ayoub al-Jawhari used a shotgun to blow up his sister’s head (her name is Sadiqah) when the two disagreed over who shall take a real estate left by their deceased father as an inheritance.

Having killed his sister, the extremely-infuriated Ayoub attacked his niece, shooting her in the legs.

The tragic incident was caught in camera.

Aramoun, is a village in Aley District in the Mount Lebanon Governorate of Lebanon lying to the east of khalde and 22 kilometres away from Beirut.

Dave
Guest
Dave
If true, that’s terrible but what does this do on almasdarnews? This is not the place for such “news”… please don’t go that way and post mushy news, thank you!

2019-09-20