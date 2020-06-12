BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Lebanese capital, Beirut, witnessed, yesterday, huge demonstrations and protests after the spread of news about the Lebanese pound trading for 7000 per dollar, which led citizens to go out and condemn the policies of the government and the Central Bank of Lebanon.
According to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA), the center of Beirut witnessed violent confrontations between the Lebanese Army and the demonstrators, who in turn tried to remove iron barriers from the roads leading to the government house.
This prompted the security forces to use force to remove the demonstrators from the security zone in the Riad El Solh area in the center of the Lebanese capital.
A number of protesters also smashed the facade of a number of banks in the Hamra neighborhood of Beirut, and young men blocked the road in Mahalla, near the Central Bank of Lebanon.
In the north, the protesters tried to burn Lebanon ‘s central bank branch in Tripoli by throwing Molotov cocktails, which summoned the Lebanese Army to intervene strongly to break up the demonstrations.
Lastly, many roads were closed in southern Lebanon and the international highway leading to Syria in the Beqa’a.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.