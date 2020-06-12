BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Lebanese capital, Beirut, witnessed, yesterday, huge demonstrations and protests after the spread of news about the Lebanese pound trading for 7000 per dollar, which led citizens to go out and condemn the policies of the government and the Central Bank of Lebanon.

According to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA), the center of Beirut witnessed violent confrontations between the Lebanese Army and the demonstrators, who in turn tried to remove iron barriers from the roads leading to the government house.

This prompted the security forces to use force to remove the demonstrators from the security zone in the Riad El Solh area in the center of the Lebanese capital.

A number of protesters also smashed the facade of a number of banks in the Hamra neighborhood of ​​Beirut, and young men blocked the road in Mahalla, near the Central Bank of Lebanon.

In the north, the protesters tried to burn Lebanon ‘s central bank branch in Tripoli by throwing Molotov cocktails, which summoned the Lebanese Army to intervene strongly to break up the demonstrations.

Lastly, many roads were closed in southern Lebanon and the international highway leading to Syria in the Beqa’a.

