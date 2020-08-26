BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The Supreme Defense Council in Lebanon announced on Wednesday, to file a complaint with the UN Security Council against the Israeli raids on Lebanon.
The Supreme Defense Council said in a statement: “We condemn the Israeli aggression that took place yesterday night and instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs to submit a complaint to the Security Council in this regard.”
They said that “it constituted an explicit attack on Lebanese sovereignty and a threat to the climate of stability in that region, especially as the Security Council is considering renewing the functions of the UN international peacekeepers operating in southern Lebanon (UNIFIL).”
The council called for extreme caution in the coming days, in case Israel decides to repeat its attacks against Lebanon, which would make the situation slide for the worse in light of the severe tension on the common borders.
The Israeli army announced last night that it had bombed sites belonging to Hezbollah after firing from Lebanon towards its forces.
The army added, in a statement published by its spokesman Avichay Adraee, that its forces were not injured during the incident, indicating that dozens of light and smoke bombs were fired in the area.
He continued that “helicopters and another plane raided terrorist targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in response to the incident.” He added that “Hezbollah reconnaissance sites were targeted in the border area.”
For its part, Al-Manar TV reported that Israel fired phosphorous shells at the borders of Lebanon. Their TV correspondent confirmed that the Israeli army fired more than 20 incendiary phosphorous shells in the vicinity of the road between the towns of Mays al-Jabal and Hula and the vicinity of the town of Aitaroun and the Kfar Shouba hills in Lebanese territory.
