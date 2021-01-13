BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – Lebanon took its first official move against what they called “Israeli attacks on Lebanese sovereignty.”

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Charbel Wahba, through Lebanon’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Amal Mudallali, submitted a complaint to the UN Security Council and to the Secretary-General of the International Organization, António Guterres, and the Lebanese complaint came in the Security Council against what it called the Israeli attacks on Lebanese sovereignty, through the continuous and serious air violations for a few days,” the official National News Agency reported.

The complaint states, “The practices are a flagrant violation of Resolution 1701, which requires the UN Security Council to condemn Israel for these attacks and put an end to them immediately in order to preserve stability, security and peace in the region.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lebanese President, Michel Aoun, demanded that a letter be sent to the Security Council and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in order to condemn the Israeli air violations, stressing that these air violations and attacks are a violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and Resolution 1701.

It is noteworthy to mention that the Israeli aircraft, whether unmanned reconnaissance aircraft or warplanes, penetrate the Lebanese airspace on an almost daily basis for many years, especially in the southern Lebanese region.

Earlier in the week, another Israeli warplane was spotted flying over the southern suburbs of Beirut, marking the second time in four days that they have flown over the Lebanese capital.