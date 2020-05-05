BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – The Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Nassif Hitti, summoned the German ambassador to Lebanon, George Bergeln, and asked him about the decision taken recently by the German parliament, in which they classified Hezbollah as a “terrorist organization.”

The ambassador stated that the decision was taken some time ago, and has recently entered into force, stressing that the decision does not classify Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, but rather prohibits its activities on German soil.

For his part, the Minister even stressed Lebanon’s principled position that Hezbollah is a major political component in Lebanon, and represents a wide segment of the Lebanese people and part of the Lebanese Parliament.

It is noteworthy that the German Interior Ministry announced in late April that government banned Hezbollah, including both political and military wings, on its soil and described it as a “terrorist organization”.

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, addressed the ban, saying that Germany was carrying out the will of the U.S.

He added that he expects more countries in the European Union to follow suit in the coming months.

