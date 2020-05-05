BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – The Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Nassif Hitti, summoned the German ambassador to Lebanon, George Bergeln, and asked him about the decision taken recently by the German parliament, in which they classified Hezbollah as a “terrorist organization.”
The ambassador stated that the decision was taken some time ago, and has recently entered into force, stressing that the decision does not classify Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, but rather prohibits its activities on German soil.
For his part, the Minister even stressed Lebanon’s principled position that Hezbollah is a major political component in Lebanon, and represents a wide segment of the Lebanese people and part of the Lebanese Parliament.
It is noteworthy that the German Interior Ministry announced in late April that government banned Hezbollah, including both political and military wings, on its soil and described it as a “terrorist organization”.
The Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, addressed the ban, saying that Germany was carrying out the will of the U.S.
He added that he expects more countries in the European Union to follow suit in the coming months.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.