BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – Lebanese Defense Minister Elias Bou Saab slammed Israel’s latest attack on Syria, criticizing the neighboring country for violating their airspace to attack Damascus.

Bou Saab called on the international community to intervene to prevent these attacks on the sovereignty of Lebanon.

“I read the report of the Lebanese Army on the Israeli aggressive violations from Lebanese airspace yesterday, which targeted Syria through the Lebanese airspace,” he wrote on Twitter .

He added: “This blatant attack is condemned, and I call on the international community to intervene to prevent these repeated attacks on Lebanon’s sovereignty and estimate their seriousness.”

On Sunday, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) carried out a new attack on the Syrian capital city of Damascus, targeting the southern suburb of Aqraba.

No casualties were reported by the Syrian military.

