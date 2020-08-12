BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Port of Beirut gradually resumed work on Monday, with the aim of securing goods for the local markets, a week after a massive explosion that left over 170 dead and 4,000 more wounded.

The Minister of Economy in the Lebanese caretaker government, Raul Nehme, announced, through his Twitter account, that ” there are 12 cranes out of 16 operating in Beirut Port.”

He continued, “The port is now working to unload the ships, and merchants come to take their goods from the port.”

On Wednesday, Nehme announced the size of flour stocks in his country. The minister said that Lebanon’s stockpile of flour is 32,000 tons, in addition to 110,000 tons that arrived or arrived within two weeks.

He explained that the stock would last for four months, noting that the WFP would kindly secure 17,000 tons of flour, which would be distributed to the affected areas.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Lebanon witnessed a powerful explosion, causing significant material losses estimated to be in the billions of dollars.

The Lebanese authorities attributed the incident to the ignition of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate that was stored six years ago in Beirut Port warehouses.

After the explosion, thousands of demonstrators flocked to the main square in Beirut, and violent confrontations broke out between the protesters and riot police, during which the protesters threw stones at the security forces who threw tear gas canisters in exchange.