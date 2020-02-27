BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced the registration of a third confirmed case of coronavirus for an Iranian citizen inside the country.
The ministry said in a statement, “the sick person, an Iranian, born in 1943, came to Lebanon on the plane coming from Iran, which landed at Rafic Hariri International Airport on the morning of February 24th.”
The statement added: “He was brought from his home by the Lebanese Red Cross as soon as simple symptoms appeared, and he is currently in the isolation room at the Rafic Hariri University Hospital.”
The ministry indicated that the patient’s condition is stable, and appealed to all arrivals from countries experiencing a local spread of the virus to fully adhere to the measures of domestic isolation.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.