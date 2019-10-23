BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Mount Lebanon State Prosecutor, Judge Ghada Aoun, has pressed charges against former Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, along with his son Maher Mikati, brother Taha Mikati, and Bank Audi.

According to the Mount Lebanon State Prosecutor, Mikati is being charged for unjust enrichment, which is based on the wealth he has accumulated at the expense of others.

Unjust enrichment occurs when one person is enriched at the expense of another in circumstances that the law sees as unjust.

No trial date has been set.