BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – Lebanese President Michel Aoun announced that the cause of the devastating explosion in Beirut Port is still unknown, but said there is a possibility that the tragic incident was caused by “external interference”.

Aoun said on Friday that the investigation for the massive explosion will deal with whether it was an accident, if there was any negligence or possible foreign interference.

According to what was reported by Reuters, President Aoun said: “The cause of the explosion is still unknown and there is a possibility of external interference through a missile, a bomb, or anything else.”

Aoun confirmed that the authorities will study satellite images in order to ascertain whether the explosion that killed at least 154 people was the result of external action or internal neglect.

The President of the Republic stressed that the investigation will focus on identifying those responsible for the Beirut explosion, without there being any cover for those involved in the case.

He said: “The incident has lifted the blockade on Lebanon and the reconstruction process will start as soon as possible. The doors of the courts are open to adults and children, and there is no cover for anyone.”

Aoun stressed that Lebanon is now facing changes and reconsideration of its political system, warning at the same time that this cannot happen quickly, but rather requires more time.