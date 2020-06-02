BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – On Monday, the media office in the Presidency of the Lebanese Council of Ministers denied the news that the government had adopted the U.S.-led Caesar Law sanctions.

The Presidency of the Council of Ministers said in a statement: “Some media outlets reported about the distribution of the Caesar Law on American sanctions during the cabinet session, and on the government’s adoption of this law.”

They added: “The truth is that the government is studying the impact of this law on Lebanon, and the margins in which the government can operate without negative repercussions on the country, and there has been no commitment, discussion, or adoption of this law in the cabinet session.”

The U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea had announced earlier that there is another round of sanctions that will affect those involved in corruption, but these sanctions do not deprive Lebanon of trade and investment, because the basis is that these sanctions do not allow vandal parties to infiltrate the financial system.

She pointed out that the sanctions target Hezbollah, and may also include those who help and support Hezbollah, as well as there will be a new category of sanctions that will enter into force on the first of June.

