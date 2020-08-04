BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 A.M.) – On Tuesday, the Supreme Council of Defense announced that Beirut is a disaster city after the huge explosion occurred at the Port of Beirut, and submitted a recommendation to the cabinet, which is meeting tomorrow, to declare a state of emergency in Beirut and formed an investigation committee to submit its report within five days.

The President of the Republic, Michel Aoun, said at the beginning of the session of the Supreme Defense Council that the Beirut port explosion was a major catastrophe that hit Lebanon.

He pointed out that the aim of this meeting was to take the necessary judicial and security measures, to help citizens, treat the wounded and preserve property.

President Aoun stressed the need to investigate what happened and determine responsibilities, especially as security reports had indicated the presence of flammable and explosive materials in the said warehouse.

As of now, the Lebanese Ministry of Health has reported as many as 72 deaths and more than 3,500 wounded as a result of the massive explosion at the Port of Beirut.

