BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – The Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli air attack on the vicinity of the Syrian capital, Damascus, overnight on Wednesday-Thursday, expressing its refusal to allow Lebanese airspace to target Syria.

In a statement, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemned “any attack on the sovereignty of brotherly Syria.”

It expressed its full solidarity with Syria “in the face of the repeated attacks of the Israeli enemy,” calling on the international community to “intervene to stop the repeated Israeli attacks on Lebanon’s sovereignty, in a clear violation of international law, the United Nations Charter and international legitimacy resolutions.”

At approximately midnight on Thursday, the Syrian Armed Forces announced that a number of missiles fired Lebanese territory had targeted the countryside of the capital, Damascus, resulting in four casualties.

The Syrian Armed Forces said that they managed to shoot down a number of the enemy missiles, but a few of the projectiles still hit their intended targets near the capital city.

Furthermore, the remnants of a Syrian air defense missile was found in the Lebanese town of Al-Houla after it attempted to intercept an Israeli aircraft in the Nabatieh District of southern Lebanon.

Israel’s attack on Thursday morning marked the first time this month that they have targeted the Syrian Arab Republic.

