BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Lebanese security forces arrested a Syrian national on Friday that was accused of making a phone calls to Israel.

According to a Lebanese Army communique, the security forces arrested the Syrian national after he was caught”contacting Israeli phone numbers and communicating with Israelis in occupied Palestine.”

The Syrian, who was not named by the Lebanese Army, was later transferred to court authorities where he face trial for “collaborating with the enemy.”

Israel and Lebanon have no diplomatic relations and both countries remain at a state of war, despite the absence of hostilities.

Lebanon demands Israel fully withdraw from the occupied Sheba’a Farms and blames the former for the displacement of Palestinians.

In 2006, Israel was involved in a month-long war with Hezbollah that ended with U.N. Resolution 1701, which called for a cessation of hostilities.

