BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Lebanese Army Command said that an Israeli gunboat penetrated Lebanese territorial waters on Tuesday and Wednesday.
According to the Army Command – Orientation Directorate, the first territorial breach occurred at 17:29 P.M. on Tuesday.
The Israeli gunboat reportedly traveled 278 meters into Lebanon’s territorial waters near the Ras Al-Naqqoura coast.
“Today, Wednesday, on April 29,, a similar hostile boat violated the aforementioned sea patch, in three stages, with a maximum distance of about 330 meters,” the Lebanese Army command said on Wednesday.
The Lebanese Army command noted that the issue of the breaches is being pursued in coordination with the UNIFIL forces in Lebanon.
In another context, the Lebanese Army had called on demonstrators in the city of Tripoli to evacuate the squares and warned that “they will not tolerate any breach of security.”
Clashes erupted between protesters and security forces in the city of Tripoli, on Monday evening, described as the most violent since the start of the coronavirus crisis in Lebanon.
