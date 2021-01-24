BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – The National News Agency (NNA) of Lebanon reported that an Israeli force attempted to kidnap the Lebanese shepherd, Ismail Qassem Zahra, from Mazraat Bastara in the Shebaa Farms area, before he managed to escape.

No further details were released.

Lebanon previously accused the Israeli army of kidnapping the shepherd, Hassan Qassem Zahra, Ismail’s brother, on January 12th, while he was tending a herd of cattle in the locality of Bastara and released him after 4 days.

The Lebanese government then lodged a complaint with the UN Security Council and the United Nations, regarding the kidnapping that took place in Kfarshouba, Lebanon.

Israel did not respond to the accusation from the Lebanese side.

