BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:35 A.M.) – The Lebanese security forces said on Saturday that their troops killed at least two militants in a heavy exchange of fire with an armed group in the northeastern part of the country near the border with Syria.
The security forces said that three Lebanese security personnel were wounded in the clash, which began after the forces raided a house in the Wadi Khaled area, in which the suspected group was hiding.
The sources indicated that the group includes Syrians and Lebanese, and that the ferocity of the clash, which saw militants launching rocket-propelled grenades, prompted the army to cordon off the area.
They said that “some of the group’s members are linked to the militant Khaled al-Talawi, who was killed earlier this month in an exchange of fire with the security forces,” resulting in the killing of four Lebanese soldiers.
They added that Talawi was a former member of the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization and the leader of a cell responsible for killing three people in northern Lebanon last August.
