BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 A.M.) – The Lebanese security forces announced on Sunday, that a conscript was killed and more than 70 security personnel were wounded during demonstrations in the capital city on Saturday evening.
The General Directorate of Internal Security Forces said in a statement this morning that one of their conscripts was killed by some of the demonstrators in the central part of the city.
The conscript was identified as First Sergeant Tawfiq Al-Duwaihi, who was killed while trying to break up some rioters in Beirut on Saturday night.
The General Directorate added that 20 people were arrested, one of them was in possession of drugs, noting that after the tests were conducted, it was found that 13 of them tested positive for narcotics.
On Tuesday, August 4, a violent explosion rocked the port of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, as it echoed across the city, as the façades of the buildings were destroyed and their terraces collapsed.
The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that the death toll from the Beirut Port bombing had risen to 158, and more than 6,000 wounded, in addition to about 21 people missing.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.