BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 A.M.) – The Lebanese security forces announced on Sunday, that a conscript was killed and more than 70 security personnel were wounded during demonstrations in the capital city on Saturday evening.

The General Directorate of Internal Security Forces said in a statement this morning that one of their conscripts was killed by some of the demonstrators in the central part of the city.

The conscript was identified as First Sergeant Tawfiq Al-Duwaihi, who was killed while trying to break up some rioters in Beirut on Saturday night.

The General Directorate added that 20 people were arrested, one of them was in possession of drugs, noting that after the tests were conducted, it was found that 13 of them tested positive for narcotics.

On Tuesday, August 4, a violent explosion rocked the port of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, as it echoed across the city, as the façades of the buildings were destroyed and their terraces collapsed.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that the death toll from the Beirut Port bombing had risen to 158, and more than 6,000 wounded, in addition to about 21 people missing.