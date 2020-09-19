Three times Lebanese champion, Mohamed Atwi, succumbed of his injuries after he was hit by a bullet fired into the air during a funeral of a Beirut explosion victim last month.

The incident, which occurred on August 21st, required Atwi to undergo an emergency surgery which lasted for around five-hours.

Atwi had to be put into an artificial coma, but died despite his conditions stabilizing last Friday.

The 32-year-old Midfielder has won the Lebanese championship three times with Al Ansar FC, a club he stayed loyal to for more than ten years.

Atwi’s family demands a full investigation into his death after no arrests have been made.

Celebratory gunfire is a common tradition during funerals and weddings in Lebanon.