Three times Lebanese champion, Mohamed Atwi, succumbed of his injuries after he was hit by a bullet fired into the air during a funeral of a Beirut explosion victim last month.
The incident, which occurred on August 21st, required Atwi to undergo an emergency surgery which lasted for around five-hours.
Atwi had to be put into an artificial coma, but died despite his conditions stabilizing last Friday.
The 32-year-old Midfielder has won the Lebanese championship three times with Al Ansar FC, a club he stayed loyal to for more than ten years.
Atwi’s family demands a full investigation into his death after no arrests have been made.
Celebratory gunfire is a common tradition during funerals and weddings in Lebanon.
