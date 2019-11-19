Lebanese security forces were deployed in central Beirut on Tuesday, ahead of a parliamentary session protesters have vowed to prevent, as they demonstrate against the ruling elite.
Banks reopened for the first time in a week after announcing temporary steps, such as a weekly cap of $1,000 on withdrawals of hard currency and transfers abroad limited to urgent personal expenses, in moves to prevent capital flight, Reuters reported.
There is no indication of Lebanon’s leaders agreeing on a new government to replace the outgoing cabinet of Saad Hariri, who quit as premier on October 29.
The protests have been fueled by perceptions of corruption among the sectarian politicians, who have governed Lebanon for decades and are blamed for leading the country into its worst economic crisis since the 1975-90 civil war.
Source: RT
