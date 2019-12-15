BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:35 P.M.) – Lebanese security forces deployed tear gas in an attempt to disperse protesters amid heavy clashes in downtown Beirut on Saturday.

According to a report by the Lebanese Red Cross, five people were injured and transferred to a nearby hospital.

Footage shows riot police firing tear gas canisters and protesters lighting fireworks and directing it towards the police.

Lebanon was swept up in protests last week over economic stagnation and corruption. The trigger was a raft of new taxes, also targeting WhatsApp calls, designed to tackle the country’s high public debt.

Credit: Ruptly

Advertisements