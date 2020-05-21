BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – The Lebanese authorities announced on Thursday, that they thwarted a massive operation to smuggle cannabis into Turkey.

In a statement, the security forces stated that “after careful monitoring and control, wer were able to arrest two Lebanese nationals,” pointing out that their arrests were made in the Qabayet Akkar area in northern.

According to the security forces, their troops seized a large quantity of hashish, approximately two tons, after searching a truck in the Qabayet Akkar area.

The security forces statement added, “By investigating the detainees, they confessed that the amount of narcotics seized with them was intended for smuggling to Turkey, and that they had transported them from the Hermel region in the Beqaa, northeastern Lebanon.”

عملية نوعية لشعبة المعلومات أسفرت عن إحباط تهريب 2 طن من مادة حشيشة الكيف إلى تركيا خلال نقلها من منطقة الهرمل إلى عكار.#قوى_الأمنhttps://t.co/v3NWaqJTEV pic.twitter.com/6yv7C7O8Ur — قوى الامن الداخلي (@LebISF) May 21, 2020

Last April, the Lebanese Parliament passed a law on the legality of cannabis cultivation for medical use, as recommended by the national economic plan.

It is worth noting that cultivation of hashish in Lebanon is illegal, especially in the Beqaa region.

