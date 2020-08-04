BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – The Head of Public Security in Lebanon, Abbas Ibrahim, told Al-Mayadeen TV this evening that the explosion at the Port of Beirut was likely caused by highly explosive materials that were stored in a warehouse.

Ibrahim told Al-Mayadeen that “it’s ridiculous to claim such an explosion was caused by fireworks.”

He said that they are currently investigating the blast, but it is highly likely that it was due to explosive materials that were stored in a warehouse at the Port of Beirut.

In regards to the claims of an Israeli attack, Lebanon’s OTV, which is aligned with President Michel Aoun’s political party, quoted a Hezbollah source as saying the blast was not caused by an Israeli bombing.

Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported that the explosion occurred near the wheat silos at the Port of Beirut.

Several casualties have since been reported, along with significant damage to several building blocks in Beirut, around the Port of Beirut.

