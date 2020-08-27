BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The General Directorate of the Lebanese Internal Security Forces announced on Wednesday, the arrest of a Syrian national belonging to the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh), who was planning to carry out terrorist operations in Lebanon.

The directorate said in a statement that “within the framework of the Preventive Security Action Plan adopted by the Information Division of the Internal Security Forces, especially in terms of following up and prosecuting persons suspected of belonging to terrorist organizations, and as a result of careful monitoring, the division was able to determine the identity of a Syrian person. He belongs to the terrorist organization ‘ISIS’, named ‘H.A.’; he was born in 2000, and on 8/18/2020, he was arrested by a special force in the division, and following interrogation, he admitted his affiliation to the terrorist organization ISIS, and that he was subjugated in 2016 for a legal session in Syria – a period of 40 days with the aforementioned organization, and he entered Lebanon by stealth and resided in the locality of Shatila, and moved between many Lebanese regions.”

The directorate indicated that the detainee “admitted participating in many groups, which include supporters of the terrorist organization itself, and he published and promoted the organization’s ideas and beliefs, exchanged news and publications, and communicated with many persons belonging to the aforementioned organization.

The recently arrested ISIS member wanted to return to Syria to join the groups affiliated with ISIS, and when he was unable to return because he did not possess identity papers, he instead decided to carry out terrorist operations in Lebanon, so that he communicated with a person in Mosul and another in Syria and obtained from them legal fatwas for carrying out an ‘Inghmasiyah’ operation that targeted soldiers of the Lebanese army and internal security forces, specifically in the locality of Gemmayze, because one day after the explosion occurred, he moved to Gemmayzeh, where he worked in the field of removing rubble and shattered glass, in exchange for money.

The directorate pointed out that “while working in the aforementioned area, he saw patrols of the Lebanese army and internal security forces wandering around the locality aboard their vehicles, and he had an idea of ​​targeting the patrols with hand grenades, which he intended to obtain from one of the Palestinian camps in Lebanon.”