BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – A gunman shot and killed a protester on Tuesday night after the latter tried to block a road in the town of Khalde near the Lebanese capital, a security source said.

The source said that the protester was shot in the head and that the police arrested the shooter for questioning.

According to reports, the Lebanese protester was identified as Alaa’ Abou Fakher of Choueifat in the Mount Lebanon Governorate.

Many in Lebanon have taken to social media since the shooting to show solidarity with Abou Fakher and his family after Tuesday night’s incident.

Since October 17, Lebanon has been witnessing widespread protests against the government. The protesters have called for the dissolution of parliament, early elections and the abolition of sectarian quotas in politics, which many see as a reason for the government’s ineffectiveness.

Less than two weeks after the outbreak of the protests, Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned in response to protesters’ demands.

