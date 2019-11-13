BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – A gunman shot and killed a protester on Tuesday night after the latter tried to block a road in the town of Khalde near the Lebanese capital, a security source said.
The source said that the protester was shot in the head and that the police arrested the shooter for questioning.
According to reports, the Lebanese protester was identified as Alaa’ Abou Fakher of Choueifat in the Mount Lebanon Governorate.
Many in Lebanon have taken to social media since the shooting to show solidarity with Abou Fakher and his family after Tuesday night’s incident.
Since October 17, Lebanon has been witnessing widespread protests against the government. The protesters have called for the dissolution of parliament, early elections and the abolition of sectarian quotas in politics, which many see as a reason for the government’s ineffectiveness.
Less than two weeks after the outbreak of the protests, Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned in response to protesters’ demands.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.